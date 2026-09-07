Dani Carvajal offered to Fulham, Liverpool, Manchester City

Fulham, Liverpool, and Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign former Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal.

Dani Carvajal has been offered to Fulham, Liverpool, and Manchester City as the former Real Madrid captain considers his options as a free agent. According to TEAMtalk, intermediaries have approached the three Premier League clubs regarding a potential move for the 34-year-old right-back.

Carvajal has been without a club since leaving Real Madrid this summer, meaning he can complete a transfer outside the traditional window if an agreement is reached. The Spaniard spent 13 years at Real Madrid after re-joining them from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013, winning 26 major honours including six Champions League titles.

The former Spanish international is keen to continue playing and is currently assessing several possibilities. Clubs in Spain, MLS, the Saudi Pro League, and elsewhere in Europe have reportedly expressed interest in the veteran defender.

Free agency makes him an attractive option for clubs seeking experienced defensive cover. Though 34, the veteran full-back’s decade-plus at Europe’s elite could prove valuable as a short-term option.

Why all three clubs could make a move for Carvajal

Liverpool are one of the clubs to have been presented with the opportunity. Andoni Iraola already has Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley as right-back options, although neither has completely established himself as the undisputed first choice. Bradley’s injury absence leaves the Reds vulnerable at right-back, making a proven veteran like Carvajal a practical fit.

Manchester City have similarly been offered the chance to sign the Spaniard. Rico Lewis and Matheus Nunes have been among the options used at right-back, while Enzo Maresca can also rely on centre-backs in the position. However, they are yet to successfully replace Kyle Walker, and Carvajal could be a solid short-term fix.

The Cottagers are believed to have been approached over a possible deal, while former Real Madrid defender Alvaro Arbeloa is now working at the West London club. Arbeloa’s presence at Craven Cottage strengthens Fulham’s appeal, offering Carvajal a known ally.

Fulham currently have Kenny Tete and Timothy Castagne as their principal right-back options, meaning Carvajal could provide a significant injection of experience.