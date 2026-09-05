Amadou Onana agrees new contract with Aston Villa, official announcement soon

Aston Villa have agreed to a new contract with Amadou Onana, as the injury-hit midfielder has extended his deal by two more years.

According to Sebastien Denis, Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Amadou Onana and his representatives to renew his contract at the club. The Belgian midfielder will extend his current tenure by two more years, which is fantastic news for the club both as a show of faith and in terms of retaining the midfielder’s market value.

The transfer window closed on Tuesday evening and, once again, proved to be a record-breaking window in terms of spending by Premier League teams. On one hand, there were rising asking prices for players, and on the other, there was a clear emphasis on retaining talent in order to preserve or improve their value for the next phase.

Aston Villa featured prominently in the news due to extensive financial discussions surrounding their spending power, or lack thereof, as the club at times struggled to remain competitive among the traditional “Big Six”. Villa lost several key players, including Youri Tielemans to Manchester United, among others, and those departures caused a considerable drop in quality.

Earlier reports had suggested that Amadou Onana might be sold in the summer, with the Belgian midfielder regarded as one of the club’s most valuable assets. Having arrived from Everton in the summer of 2024, the midfielder swiftly became one of the key performers at Villa Park. The 51-cap Belgian international suffered a cruciate ligament tear sustained while at the World Cup more or less ended his season, and with it, any possible move.

Amadou Onana signs new deal

Clubs such as Manchester United were reportedly linked with a move for Onana during the summer, and it is clear that the serious knee injury scuppered any chance of the midfielder moving on. However, in a show of faith and as a measure to retain his market value, Villa have taken significant steps to secure the midfielder’s future.

The West Midlands outfit have agreed a new contract with Onana, which is now expected to last until 2031, extending his previous terms by two more seasons. This is excellent news for both the club and the player, who could benefit from a significant pay rise despite his ongoing injury layoff.

Aston Villa did sign Leon Goretzka as Onana’s potential replacement in the squad, given that the Belgian internatioanl is unlikely to play this season. However, the new contract is a positive move for the club, as it allows them to help him rebuild his career without worrying about his future between 2027 and 2028.