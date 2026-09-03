Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United vying for Strahinja Pavlovic

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are keen on signing 25-year-old Serbian international Strahinja Pavlovic from AC Milan next year.

According to a report by Hooligan Soccer, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United have scouted Strahinja Pavlovic in action for AC Milan. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri will demand around €60-65 million to part ways with the Serb in one of the two transfer windows next year.

Strahinja Pavlovic and his AC Milan journey so far

Strahinja Pavlovic has made significant progress since joining AC Milan from Red Bull Salzburg in July 2024. The 25-year-old took some time to become a regular for the Rossoneri, but he has not looked back since establishing a foothold at San Siro.

Pavlovic has accumulated over 6,000 minutes of game time in 75 appearances for AC Milan thus far, chipping in with seven goals and three assists. Additionally, the Serbian international has been a regular for his national side, featuring 55 times for the Eagles. Meanwhile, his exploits for his club and country have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Liverpool may pursue a centre-back next year, as Virgil van Dijk is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Additionally, Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent fitness issues for most of his stint with the Merseyside club. Several candidates have thus emerged on Liverpool’s wishlist, with Pavlovic also an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Strahinja Pavlovic is perplexing. The Gunners have already signed a centre-back this year, with Ezri Konsa arriving from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window. So, after not selling a single defender, they have no need for a central defender, and it is unclear how Pavlovic fits into the scheme of things.

As for Manchester United, Harry Maguire is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Additionally, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt have been injury-prone throughout their spells with the club. So, a new centre-back can be a welcome addition at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, widespread reports have pointed to AC Milan’s desire to keep the 25-year-old Serb in recent transfer window, and their asking price of €60-65 million is designed to detract his suitors, per Hooligan Soccer. It is unclear if Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United are ready to pay €60-65 million to sign Pavlovic, and the interest remains in the early stages as things stand.