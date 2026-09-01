West Ham United reject Sevilla, Bologna bids for Soungoutou Magassa

West Ham United have rejected approaches for midfielder Soungoutou Magassa from clubs such as Sevilla and Bologna.

According to Ben Jacobs, West Ham United are not entertaining offers for midfielder Soungoutou Magassa despite receiving several approaches. The Hammers have reportedly rejected bids from Sevilla and Bologna for the midfielder, which could point to the prospect of keeping hold of the Frenchman.

West Ham United are eager to retain most of their players around deadline day, including midfielder Soungoutou Magassa. The midfielder, who joined the club in a deal worth more than £17 million last summer from AS Monaco, has had only a modest season at the club.

While West Ham suffered an untimely relegation from the Premier League, they have faced the consequences by losing key stars such as Crysencio Summerville and Mateus Fernandes, while managing to keep hold of important players like Jarrod Bowen. However, with deadline day ongoing, the club may have put its foot down regarding Magassa.

West Ham reject Magassa approaches

Their stance was reiterated as the Hammers reportedly rejected bids from Bologna and Sevilla, indicating that the club intends to keep the player beyond the summer window. As things stand, the Hammers are likely to retain Magassa for the Championship season, with the midfielder hoping to shine for the club and help them return to the Premier League.

Magassa was a highly rated talent when he joined West Ham and enjoyed a bright start to life at the club last season. However, he made only 22 league appearances for the Hammers last term, with his stature diminishing as the season progressed and Nuno Espirito Santo firmly keeping him on the bench during the latter stages.

However, the scenario could be different in the EFL Championship, as Nuno Espirito Santo may find a purpose for the midfielder. Magassa had ample suitors in the market earlier in the summer transfer window, but so far, none of the interest has materialised into formal offers.

There were also other interested parties, such as Ligue 1 clubs Lille and Marseille, but again, there were no suggestions that the East London outfit were planning to sell the French midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.