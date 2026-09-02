Tommy Setford set to join Stevenage as loan deal agreed

Arsenal have agreed a deal with lower-league side Stevenage to loan out goalkeeper Tommy Setford for the rest of the 2026/27 season.

Arsenal have agreed to loan out goalkeeper Tommy Setford to League Two side Stevenage for the 2026/27 season, as per The Athletic. The two parties agreed a deal on deadline day, with Stevenage entering talks after Arsenal’s stalled discussions with Spanish second-division side Las Palmas.

Mikel Arteta had considered loaning out Setford from the outset of the window to secure regular first-team experience. Sam Dean of The Telegraph reported earlier in the window that Las Palmas were pursuing the third-choice goalkeeper, but those talks did not progress.

The Gunners view Setford as a potential future No. 1 and wanted him to gain minutes at senior level; once Las Palmas fell away, Stevenage’s vacancy on deadline day provided the pathway.

Stevenage agree loan deal for Tommy Setford

League Two side Stevenage opened talks with Arsenal earlier on deadline day to explore the possibility of taking Setford on loan. The Gunners want the 20-year-old to experience regular first-team football during the upcoming season, as they view him as a potential future No. 1 at the club. However, there is still a long way to go in the keeper’s development

Stevenage recently lost first-choice goalkeeper Filip Marschall to Championship outfit Millwall and were seeking a replacement. Having sensed an opportunity after Arsenal’s Las Palmas discussions stalled, the League Two club moved quickly to secure Setford on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old now faces a logjam in Arsenal’s goalkeeping ranks and requires senior minutes to develop; Stevenage’s regular football offers that pathway.

Meslier’s arrival narrowed Setford’s pathway

Arsenal strengthened their goalkeeping department by signing Illan Meslier from Leeds United on a Bosman deal. The arrival of the Frenchman positioned Setford as the fourth-choice goalkeeper, making regular first-team opportunities unlikely at the Emirates.

Rumours circulated of Marseille’s interest in Meslier despite the Frenchman’s recent arrival at Arsenal, but those reports came to nothing. The Meslier signing was therefore instrumental in Arsenal’s decision to allow Setford to leave on loan; without it, he might have begun the campaign as the potential third-choice option under Arteta.