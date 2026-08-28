Marseille eyeing late move for Illan Meslier in surprise deal

Marseille will look to sign 26-year-old French goalkeeper Illan Meslier from Arsenal in a surprise move this summer.

According to an update from French journalist Santi Aouna, Illan Meslier is the subject of interest from Marseille. The Ligue 1 giants are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Arsenal shot-stopper.

Per Santi Aouna, Meslier is “one of OM’s active leads for the goalkeeper position in the final stretch of the transfer window”. However, the report adds that the Ligue 1 giants still need to “trim the squad before making concrete progress on this file”.

How has Illan Meslier fared at Leeds United?

Illan Meslier has endured a topsy-turvy ride since moving to England in 2019. The Frenchman has been with Leeds United for most of this period, having initially arrived from FC Lorient on loan before completing a permanent move in July 2020. However, while he was impressive in his early seasons with Leeds, the 26-year-old shot-stopper’s error-prone performance rendered him a peripheral figure.

Meslier made over 200 appearances for Leeds United while keeping 72 clean sheets and conceding 285 goals. However, after leaving the West Yorkshire outfit as a free agent, he joined Arsenal earlier this summer. A move away from the North London club may already be on the cards for the French goalkeeper.

Will Meslier move to France soon?

Marseille’s interest in Illan Meslier may be surprising due to his recent move to Arsenal, but it makes some sense. Les Phoceens recently sold Geronimo Rulli to Manchester City, and they have been scouring the market for a long-term replacement.

However, after missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification, the Ligue 1 giants need to trim their squad and balance their books before completing a new signing. Several star players face an uncertain future at Orange Velodrome, with Igor Paixao attracting interest from Arsenal and other Premier League clubs.

Meanwhile, it is unclear if Arsenal will be open to Meslier’s departure mere weeks after signing him in a Bosman move. With recent reports linking Kepa Arrizabalaga with a move away from the North London club, it will be surprising to see Meslier leave as well.