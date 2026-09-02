Manchester United make approach for late Rayan Ait-Nouri move

Manchester United will look to sign 25-year-old Algerian international Rayan Ait-Nouri from Manchester City in a deadline-day move.

According to an update from Ben Jacobs, Rayan Ait-Nouri is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the final hours of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Manchester City wide player.

Per Ben Jacobs, Manchester United have “made a deadline day enquiry” for Ait-Nouri, and it is unclear if “talks are going to progress this evening” following the initial approach. The report has suggested that an eleventh-hour deal is unlikely to materialise.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and his situation

Rayan Ait-Nouri has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Manchester City from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth £31 million last summer. While the 25-year-old began his stint at the Etihad as the first-choice left-back, an untimely ankle injury hampered his stock, as he became Nico O’Reilly’s deputy after returning.

The Algerian international has managed only 1,890 minutes of game time in 31 appearances for Manchester City, chipping in with six assists. However, despite losing his spot as the first-choice left-back, Ait-Nouri’s popularity in the market remains unaffected, and a surprise deadline-day move may be on the cards.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Rayan Ait-Nouri has been on Manchester United’s wishlist since his days at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The continued interest reeks of desperation, but it is understandable. The Red Devils have been scouring the market for a new left-back, as Luke Shaw is the only recognised left-back in Michael Carrick’s squad.

With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into a winger, Manchester United must sign a left-back to be Shaw’s alternative, considering the Englishman’s concerning injury track record. With a move for Jorge Salinas ruled out and Alejandro Balde reportedly determined to remain at Old Trafford, the Premier League giants need an alternative.

However, as Ben Jacobs has suggested, it is unclear if Manchester United will have enough time to convince Manchester City to part ways with Ait-Nouri, with the summer transfer deadline fast approaching. City are unlikely to strengthen a direct rival on deadline day.