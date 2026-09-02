Leeds United rebuff Sunderland approach for Noah Okafor

Leeds United have rejected a late approach from Sunderland for winger Noah Okafor as they remain determined to keep hold of the Switzerland international before the transfer deadline.

According to Alex Crook via X, Sunderland made an enquiry regarding the 26-year-old on deadline day, but Leeds quickly dismissed the approach and made it clear that Okafor was not available for transfer.

The Black Cats were exploring attacking additions as they look to strengthen their squad, but their interest in Okafor was immediately rebuffed by Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds United refuse to lose another attacking option

Okafor has become an important part of Leeds United’s attacking structure since arriving at Elland Road and was a regular feature during their Premier League campaign last season. The Swiss forward made 28 appearances in the top flight last term, contributing eight goals and one assist during his debut season in English football.

His pace, direct running and ability to operate across the frontline made him a valuable option for Farke. Although he has only featured three times this season after returning from injury, playing a total of 160 minutes, Leeds have no intention of allowing him to leave.

The timing of Sunderland’s approach was particularly difficult for the Whites, with the club already losing attacking depth after Wilfried Gnonto and Largie Ramazani departed. With another winger arriving in the form of Jean-Matteo Bahoya, Leeds are looking to strengthen their forward options rather than weaken them further.

Okafor remains a key part of Farke’s plans

Leeds believe Okafor’s experience will be vital as they continue adapting to life in the Premier League. While Bahoya arrives with significant potential, the young attacker will need time to adjust to the demands of English football. The Swiss attacker’s Premier League experience makes him an important figure in helping both the team and younger players settle at the highest level.

Sunderland’s interest highlights the winger’s reputation following a productive first season in England, but Leeds United’s stance has been clear that they are not prepared to sanction a late departure. With the transfer deadline approaching, Okafor is expected to remain at Elland Road and continue playing a key role in Farke’s squad.

Leeds United’s decision to reject Sunderland’s approach shows the importance of squad stability at this stage of the window. Losing another experienced wide player after already seeing Gnonto and Ramazani depart would have created unnecessary pressure on Farke’s attacking options.

Okafor still has plenty to offer, and his combination of Premier League experience and attacking versatility could prove valuable as Leeds aim to establish themselves in the top flight.