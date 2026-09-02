Everton pull plug on summer move for Mandela Keita

Everton have decided against making a move for Parma midfield mainstay Mandela Keita in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Everton have withdrawn from pursuit of Parma midfielder Mandela Keita, as per an update from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri. The 24-year-old emerged as a target for David Moyes’s team, who were looking to rebuild in the centre of the park.

Why have Everton decided against making a move?

With Idrissa Gueye leaving and Merlin Rohl struggling with fitness issues during the 2025/26 season, the Toffees were in desperate need of adding more quality. Keita’s ability to operate in a deeper role with growing Serie A experience appealed to Moyes.

However, the Merseyside club have since strengthened their midfield considerably. The club have completed deals for Hayden Hackney and Christian Norgaard earlier in the summer, giving Moyes additional options in the centre of the park and reducing the need to bring in another midfielder this summer.

As a result, the Toffees have decided that a move for Keita is no longer necessary. The Belgian international is now expected to continue his development at Parma, where he has established himself as an important figure since joining the club from Royal Antwerp in the summer of 2024.

Keita’s impressive rise at Parma

Keita has made 74 appearances for Parma since arriving at the Serie A club from Royal Antwerp in August 2024, contributing one goal and three assists. While his attacking numbers remain modest, the promising midfielder’s value lies primarily in his work without the ball, positional discipline and ability to provide protection in front of the defence.

Having said that, the 24-year-old is equally effective in advanced roles and has often been used as a central midfielder by the Italian outfit. His progress and potential have attracted interest from several clubs, with a move to the Premier League having appeared increasingly possible amid his links with Everton and Leeds United, among others.

Everton, though, will no longer be among his suitors for now despite extensively considering a deal. The Merseyside club’s decision represents a massive boost for Parma as they prepare for another Serie A campaign, with Keita remaining an important part of their squad plans.