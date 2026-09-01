West Ham United table bid to sign Anass Salah-Eddine

West Ham United will look to sign 24-year-old Moroccan international Anass Salah-Eddine from Serie A club AS Roma in a deadline-day loan move.

According to a report by Roshane Thomas on The Athletic, West Ham United will attempt to sign a left-back in the final hours of the ongoing transfer window, and they have “submitted an offer” to sign the 24-year-old AS Roma defender in a season-long loan deal.

Per Roshane Thomas, Nuno Espirito Santo is the driving force behind West Ham’s move for a new left-back after the East London club sold El Hadji Malick Diouf to Brentford in a deal worth £40 million. However, it is unclear if a loan offer will convince AS Roma to part ways with Salah-Eddine.

Anass Salah-Eddine and his time in Serie A so far

Anass Salah-Eddine has struggled for regular game time since joining AS Roma from FC Twente in February 2025. While the Amsterdam-born defender featured for the Giallorossi in the second half of the 2024/25 season, the Serie A club hauled him off on a season-long loan move to PSV Eindhoven last summer.

So, the Moroccan international has managed only 153 minutes of game time in three outings for AS Roma thus far. Meanwhile, he provided one assist in 25 appearances for PSV Eindhoven in the 2025/26 season. The player has yet to feature for AS Roma this season, and a summer departure appears to be on the cards.

Will Salah-Eddine revive his career in England?

West Ham United’s interest in Anass Salah-Eddine is clear given their recent sale of El Hadji Malick Diouf to Brentford, which has left Nuno Espirito Santo with Oliver Scarles and Ezra Mayers as the only recognised left-backs in his squad.

However, with the homegrown duo lacking experience, Nuno has sought another left-back this summer. Several candidates, including Harry Amass, feature on West Ham’s shortlist, with Salah-Eddine also an option worth considering.

Signing the Moroccan international on loan represents a low-risk move for West Ham, as they can assess his performances in the 2026/27 season before taking a call on a permanent deal. For AS Roma, such an arrangement may not be appealing, considering the 24-year-old does not appear to be in Gian Piero Gasperini’s plans.