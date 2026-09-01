West Ham United put Wout Faes move on hold

West Ham United have put a proposed move for Leicester City defender Wout Faes on hold, with suggestions they could back away entirely.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, West Ham United have put a proposed move for Wout Faes on hold for the time being. There are considerable doubts over a revival, with suggestions that there are doubts whether the Hammers will sign a defender before the transfer deadline.

West Ham United have clearly had the need to bring in a new defender and have been linked with a few names in the market. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have allowed Jean-Clair Todibo to leave the club, as Fabrice Hawkins reported of a move to RC Lens.

With the clear objective of climbing back up to the Premier League via promotion from the Championship, Espirito Santo wants to add quality in his defence. There had been some links to a few names, but on deadline day they were closing in on a move for Wout Faes, as per reports.

Wout Faes move stalls

Faes, who joined Leicester City in 2022 from AS Monaco, has been a mainstay for the Foxes and has endured a difficult period there. Having had the experience of more than 130 games for the beleaguered League One side, he is still a Belgian international as well as a player seen by many clubs as an option, including West Ham.

Sacha Tavolieri had earlier reported that Faes was ready to take the medical tests ahead of a move to the London Stadium. However, the Hammers have now put the move on hold, and while there is the suggestion the deal is yet to be called off, the direction of travel seems to be that.

There is also a suggestion that the Hammers may even consider not signing another defender before the transfer deadline, which does put the Faes deal on the ropes. However, there is another name they are closing in on, and that could be the main reason for placing the deal for the 28-year-old Belgian international on hold.

Will West Ham sign a new defender?

The links to Faes aside, West Ham had seen reports linking them with Nottingham Forest’s Morato as a potential option. As of deadline day, the Hammers had been closing in on a move for the Brazilian, and should the report from Sacha Tavolieri come out as true, the deal for the Nottingham Forest star could also collapse.

However, apart from the Faes update, there are no suggestions that the Morato deal is off, meaning the Hammers might end the window by signing the Forest star. The Brazilian could be the said replacement for Todibo, if he completes his move to RC Lens.