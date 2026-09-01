Wout Faes set to join West Ham United as deal agreed

West Ham United are all set to complete the signing of Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes on deadline day.

Wout Faes is set to join West Ham United after the Hammers reached a verbal agreement with beleaguered English club Leicester City for the transfer of the Belgian international. According to an update from Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the 28-year-old centre-back is set to sign a three-year contract with the London club, with the agreement reached overnight between the two clubs.

The deal comes as West Ham make a late push to strengthen their defence before the transfer window closes, turning to the experienced Belgian after being linked with Nottingham Forest’s Morato over a potential loan move. However, they have now opted for a more experienced option in Faes, who has spent several seasons playing in English football and has established himself as a Belgian international.

Faes’s long-term future at Leicester City had been uncertain for some time. The defender spent the second half of last season on loan at AS Monaco, leaving questions over whether he would remain part of the Foxes’ plans.

Why are West Ham United signing Faes?

The Belgian international now looks set to continue in England with West Ham. The RSC Anderlecht graduate will try to help the Hammers secure promotion to the top flight at the first time of asking.

West Ham’s need for defensive reinforcements has been clear, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo only having three senior centre-backs in his ranks. Adding Faes should provide greater depth and competition while giving the London club another player with considerable experience at both club and international level.

The 28-year-old possesses strong set-piece play and physical presence, though he has occasionally been caught out defensively. For Leicester, meanwhile, Faes’s departure represents another significant change to their squad. He joined the Foxes in 2022 and became an important figure during their time in the Premier League before falling down the pecking order.

For West Ham, the priority is now ensuring they have enough defensive quality to sustain their promotion challenge. The club are expected to be among the leading contenders for an automatic return to the top flight, making experience and squad depth particularly important.