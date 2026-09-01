Michael Keane set for Everton stay amid West Ham United links

Experienced English centre-back Michael Keane is set to remain at Everton beyond the summer transfer window.

According to an update from Patrick Boyland on The Athletic, Michael Keane has been the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers have been keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 33-year-old Everton centre-back.

Per Patrick Boyland, West Ham “asked about taking Keane, 33, on a permanent deal” ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline. However, the report has revealed that Everton informed the EFL Championship club that “the former Manchester United and Burnley defender is not available”.

Michael Keane and his time at Everton so far

Michael Keane has established himself as one of the most dependable centre-backs in the Premier League since joining Everton from Burnley in a deal worth £30 million, including add-ons, in July 2017. The Englishman has made considerable progress in the last eight months, though he has been in and out of the starting lineup at the Merseyside club.

The 33-year-old centre-back has made 266 appearances for Everton thus far while chipping in with 19 goals and 11 assists. However, recent reports have claimed that the veteran English centre-back may depart from the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer, with West Ham United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

What next for Keane?

Michael Keane has been on West Ham United’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest has been understandable, as Jean-Clair Todibo is closing in on joining RC Lens in a deadline-day move. That has forced West Ham to return to the market for a centre-back, with Keane emerging as a viable target.

However, with Everton adamant that they will not part ways with the Englishman in the coming weeks, West Ham must look elsewhere for a new centre-back. The Merseyside club’s stance is understandable, as they are prioritising bolstering their attack while also signing a right-back in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, West Ham have kept their options open heading into the September 1 deadline, with Morato also a target for the East London club. A deal for the Nottingham Forest centre-back is reportedly on the cards, meaning the failure to sign Michael Keane never became a setback for the East London club.