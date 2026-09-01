Lamine Camara agrees personal terms with Chelsea, bid rejected

AS Monaco midfield prospect Lamine Camara is one step closer to moving to Chelsea in a deadline-day summer move.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Lamine Camara and Chelsea have an agreement in principle on personal terms. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the final hours of the ongoing transfer window as they prepare for Enzo Fernandez’s move to Manchester City.

Per TEAMtalk, Camara will sign a five-year contract if he joins Chelsea, though AS Monaco’s asking price of €60 million poses a problem for the West London club. Meanwhile, Nizaar Kinsella has revealed that Chelsea submitted a bid worth €45 million to sign the youngster, with Monaco rejecting the proposal.

How has Lamine Camara fared in Ligue 1?

Lamine Camara has made gone from being a relative unknown to a household name since since joining AS Monaco from FC Metz in July 2024. The 22-year-old has made significant progress in the last two seasons, with his stock skyrocketing after solid showings for AS Monaco.

The Senegalese midfielder has made 75 appearances thus far for AS Monaco while chipping in with six goals and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Camara’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with several Premier League clubs showing interest in him in the last few months.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Chelsea’s interest in Lamine Camara reflects the West London club’s urgency for strategic midfield signings. The Blues are concerned about Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future amid his continued links with Manchester City, with some reports claiming the Citizens have already reached an agreement to sign the Argentine international.

Romeo Lavia is still rebuilding fitness, leaving Valentin Barco as Chelsea’s only established alternative to Fernandez within the Chelsea squad. While Camara will not be a like-for-like replacement for Fernandez, his defensive acumen and physical profile will allow manager Alonso to beef up the midfield and free the attacking players.

However, with AS Monaco insisting on recouping €60 million from Camara’s departure, the €15 million shortfall between Monaco’s asking price and Chelsea’s €45 million bid remains a significant barrier to a deal. However, the West London club may use the agreement on personal terms to pressure Monaco into closing the gap in the final hours of the transfer window.