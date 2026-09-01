Harvey Elliott set to join Valencia as loan deal agreed

Liverpool misfit Harvey Elliott is all set to join Valencia on a season-long loan deal; agreement in place for the move to go through.

Harvey Elliott is set to leave Liverpool and join Valencia on loan after the two clubs reached a verbal agreement over a move for the 23-year-old attacking midfielder.

According to an updae from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Valencia have reached an agreement with Liverpool for Elliott’s temporary transfer, with the majority of his salary set to be covered by the La Liga club. Liverpool have given the green light for the move, while the Englishman’s medical has already been booked.

Elliott had already reached personal terms with Valencia. The latest breakthrough between the two clubs now means the English playmaker is on the verge of beginning a new chapter in Spain.

While he joined Liverpool back in 2019 as one of the brightest young prospects in English football, things have not really worked out for him. His progress slowed down in recent seasons as competition for places at Anfield made regular first-team opportunities increasingly difficult to find.

The Englishman’s loan spell at Aston Villa last season also did not work out. Elliott made just nine appearances across all competitions, with Villa limiting his appearances to avoid triggering an obligation-to-buy clause. As a result, he returned to Anfield.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola had reportedly offered members of his squad a clean slate at the start of the new campaign, giving players an opportunity to convince him of their value.

A move away from Anfield could help Elliott

Harvey Elliott, however, was notably absent from their matchday squad for both of their opening league fixtures. That lack of involvement was an indication that his future lay away from Merseyside, with Valencia now offering the midfielder an opportunity to rebuild his career in Spain.

The former Fulham prospect’s versatility provides Valencia with tactical flexibility and depth at number 10, as Andre Almeida is currently the only established attacking midfielder at the Spanish club. Elliott’s technical quality and ability to create chances from different areas of the pitch make him a valuable addition.

With his Liverpool contract running out in a year’s time, it will be interesting to see if he signs an extension with the Reds before leaving or ends up being a free agent after his spell at Valencia. For now, the 23-year-old would be delighted to have the opportunity to play regular first-team football and get his career back on track.