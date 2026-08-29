Harvey Elliott agrees personal terms with Valencia as deal explored

Valencia are closing in on signing 23-year-old Liverpool playmaker Harvey Elliott; personal terms have already been agreed.

Harvey Elliott has agreed personal terms with Valencia as the La Liga club step up their efforts to sign the Liverpool attacking midfielder before the summer transfer window closes. A report by MARCA via Sport Witness has revealed that the Englishman has become a priority target for Los Che, as they hope to seal a loan deal.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Valencia are exploring a move for the Liverpool graduate, who returned to Anfield this summer following a difficult loan spell at Aston Villa.

While they remain in talks with the Merseyside outfit, a report from Fabrizio Romano suggests the Spanish club have agreed personal terms with the player following positive talks between both parties.

The next stage of the deal will therefore depend on whether Valencia and Liverpool can reach an agreement over the transfer fee and structure. Elliott has only one year remaining on his contract, which could give the Reds an important reason to consider an exit rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer.

Elliott was once regarded as one of the brightest young talents in English football after joining Liverpool in 2019. However, his development has stalled as opportunities at Anfield became increasingly difficult to secure.

The youngster’s loan spell at Aston Villa last season yielded only nine appearances across all competitions, as Villa carefully managed his involvement to avoid triggering an obligation-to-buy clause. Elliott returned to Liverpool without securing a permanent move.

Elliott’s future looks far away from Liverpool

New Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has reportedly given members of his squad a clean slate to prove themselves. However, Elliott was notably absent from the matchday squad for the opening game against Newcastle, suggesting his Merseyside future is uncertain. Interestingly, the English playmaker has approached Iraola to ask for a move to Valencia, per Nacho Sanchis.

Valencia could offer Elliott the opportunity to revive his career in Spain. Elliott’s technical ability and creativity offer Corberan a useful attacking option capable of operating centrally or from the flanks. His versatility would provide both attacking creativity and cover elsewhere. He could also be considered an upgrade on Andre Almeida, who is the only out-and-out attacking midfielder in the team.

For Liverpool, however, the priority will be reaching an agreement that makes financial sense. Elliott remains a player with considerable potential, but his contract situation means the club may prefer to cash in now rather than allow his deal to run down.