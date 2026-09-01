Fulham considering deadline-day move for Chrislain Matsima

Fulham are pushing to sign FC Augsburg defensive mainstay Chrislain Matsima on transfer deadline day.

Fulham are exploring a late move for FC Augsburg defender Chrislain Matsima with only hours left in the summer window. According to Florian Plettenberg, talks have already started between Fulham and Augsburg over a potential Deadline Day deal for the 24-year-old centre-back. The Cottagers are assessing whether an agreement can be reached in the final hours of the summer window.

Matsima has emerged as an attractive option for Fulham after establishing himself in the Bundesliga, impressing enough in his first campaign to convince Augsburg to secure him permanently in 2025. However, his progress was disrupted last season (only 21 appearances) when a tendon tear kept him out of action for a significant period.

Despite the injury problems, Matsima remains an important member of the Augsburg squad. The Bundesliga club are not believed to be completely opposed to a sale, but they want to secure the best possible financial return if they are to let go of one of their mainstays.

Why are Fulham are interested in Matsima?

Fulham’s interest is understandable given their current situation at centre-back. The departure of Issa Diop has left the West London club with only three senior options in the position, creating a need for greater depth and competition.

Matsima would offer the Cottagers the defensive depth and competition the squad lacks. His physical strength, recovery pace and confidence when carrying the ball out from defence have helped him make an impression in Germany. People at the London club believe those qualities could translate effectively to the demands of Premier League football.

The Frenchman’s ability to defend large spaces could also prove particularly useful in a league where centre-backs are regularly exposed to quick transitions and direct attacking play. For Fulham, negotiations with Augsburg will need to progress quickly if Matsima is to arrive before the window closes.

Matsima, meanwhile, could view a move to Fulham as an opportunity to take the next step in his career. Having gained valuable Bundesliga experience in recent seasons, the 24-year-old could now be offered the chance to test himself in the Premier League. However, other centre-backs, including Javi Rodriguez, are also on Fulham’s wishlist if a move for Matsima does not see the light of day.