Everton, Fulham, Newcastle United vying for Javi Rodriguez

Everton, Fulham, and Newcastle United are keen on acquiring the services of Celta Vigo defensive sensation Javi Rodriguez.

Newcastle United, Everton, and Fulham have all made enquiries about Celta Vigo defender Javi Rodriguez in recent weeks, with the three Premier League clubs exploring a potential move for the versatile Spanish defender before the summer transfer window closes.

According to Faro de Vigo via Sport Witness, all three clubs are assessing options to strengthen their defensive ranks. Newcastle’s interest has emerged after their pursuit of Karim Coulibaly ended with the defender joining RC Strasbourg, prompting the Magpies to consider alternatives.

Rodriguez has emerged as an attractive option because of his versatility and rapid development. The 23-year-old made his senior debut in 2023 after progressing through Celta Vigo’s academy. Although primarily a centre-back, he has also operated at right-back, giving interested clubs additional flexibility.

The Spaniard made 46 appearances last season and became an important member of Claudio Giraldez’s side. His performances were enough to earn him a place in the Spanish national team, further increasing his profile in the European market.

Rodriguez is currently under contract with Celta until 2028. While he is currently valued at around €18 million, his contract carries a reported €40 million release clause. That could make negotiations difficult, although a substantial offer before the deadline could potentially force the situation to develop quickly.

Why do the three Premier League clubs want Rodriguez?

Newcastle United have particular reasons to consider the defender. Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are both 34, meaning the Magpies need to begin planning for the future in central defence. Rodriguez could also cover right-back, an area the Tyneside club are reshaping after Kieran Trippier’s departure, though Amar Dedic has arrived from SL Benfica.

Everton are rebuilding their defensive depth. The Toffees currently have only three senior centre-backs, with James Tarkowski and Michael Keane both 33. Rodriguez’s age and versatility could therefore make him a long-term solution rather than simply additional squad depth.

Fulham find themselves in a similar situation after Issa Diop’s departure left them with only three senior centre-backs. Rodriguez could offer them another option while potentially competing for a starting role.

With the transfer window entering its final days, the three Premier League clubs have limited time to act. Celta Vigo are under no immediate pressure to sell given Rodriguez’s long-term contract, but a sizeable offer could change the Galician club’s stance.