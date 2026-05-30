Kieran Trippier set to complete Bosman move to Wolves

Wolves are on the verge of securing the services of Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier on a free transfer.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Kieran Trippier is all set to join Wolves on a free transfer ahead of next season. He will be signing a two-year deal with an option for a third with the recently relegated Championship club.

Their manager, Rob Edwards, is keen on having the former English international in his setup, as he believes Trippier’s experience could help them secure an immediate return to the top flight.

The 35-year-old full-back was one of the first signings of the Tyneside club’s new ownership back in 2020. They secured his services from Atletico Madrid for £12 million. He was brought in to bolster the right flank and add much-needed experience to their ranks.

Over the years, the English defender has featured in 160 games for Newcastle and has even contributed towards 33 goals. Not only is he rock solid defensively, but the veteran full-back is also quite effective in the final third.

He played a big part in their Carabao Cup triumph last season. However, he hasn’t been a regular starter this time around, as age has started to catch up to him. With his contract running out, both parties have decided to go their separate ways.

Trippier’s move to Wolves could be confirmed next week

He announced his departure back in April, and ever since, quite a few top clubs have been linked with him. But it seems Wolves have managed to beat the competition and sign the 35-year-old for free. They finished rock bottom in the Premier League with just three wins to their name.

Following their relegation, Rob Edwards is looking to ensure he has enough quality in his squad to bounce back at the first time of asking. He seeks more experience and believes Trippier could be a great addition to their squad.

With Matt Doherty’s future uncertain, the English full-back could be just the perfect replacement. While Wolves have two more options at their disposal, Trippier, despite his age, will be a massive upgrade on them.

They have agreed terms with the defender, and confirmation should follow once the medical is taken care of. It is expected to happen once he returns from his family holiday next week.