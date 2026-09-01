Crystal Palace, Newcastle United in transfer tussle to sign Omar Janneh

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United will have to battle multiple top clubs as they look to sign Spanish striker Omar Janneh from FC Lausanne-Sport.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are battling to sign Lausanne-Sport striker Omar Janneh, with Brentford and several European clubs also monitoring the highly rated 20-year-old ahead of the transfer deadline.

Janneh is valued at around £10 million by the Swiss club, who are reluctant to lose their leading forward at this stage of the window. He scored nine goals in 20 appearances in the second half of last season, helping Lausanne retain their place in the Swiss Super League, and has continued his strong form in the new campaign with three goals and two assists in six matches.

The youngster’s rapid development has made him one of the more intriguing young attacking prospects in the European market. Janneh began his development in the academies of Espanyol and Granada before joining Atletico Madrid in 2022.

The Spaniard subsequently became a regular for Atletico’s B team. Looking for regular senior football, Janneh moved to Lausanne-Sport for around £1.7 million at the start of the year. The move has worked wonders for both parties. The Swiss club could now make a substantial profit on the striker less than a year after signing him.

Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, and Brentford are not the only clubs that are keen on him. Bundesliga clubs TSG Hoffenheim, SC Freiburg, and Borussia Monchengladbach are understood to be tracking Janneh, while AS Monaco and Anderlecht are also in the mix.

Why are Newcastle and Crystal Palace keen on Janneh?

For Newcastle United, Janneh could represent a long-term investment rather than an immediate first-team solution. The Magpies have Yoane Wissa and William Osula among their attacking options, while uncertainty surrounding Nick Woltemade’s future could create additional space in the squad.

Crytal Palace could have an equally compelling reason to pursue the youngster. Jean-Philippe Mateta’s future remains uncertain amid his links with Aston Villa, and adding a young striker now could give the Eagles greater security in attack for the years ahead.

Brentford’s interest also highlights Janneh’s growing reputation as a player capable of making the step up to English football. With Lausanne-Sport reluctant to sell and the deadline fast approaching, interested clubs have little time to make things happen.