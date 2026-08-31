Newcastle United join race to sign Matias Soule.

Newcastle United are still assessing attacking options as Matthias Jaissle looks to add more quality before the transfer window closes.

The Magpies have already explored moves for Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo and VfB Stuttgart’s Bilal El Khannouss. However, their shortlist remains open as they search for another forward capable of adding creativity and width.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Newcastle United have now joined the race to sign AS Roma winger Matias Soule, with Sunderland, Everton, Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion, and AC Milan also monitoring the 23-year-old.

Newcastle United add Soule to attacking shortlist

Soule has been on Sunderland’s radar for much of the summer, with the Black Cats making an approach in July. That move failed to progress after they were unable to agree terms with Roma, but interest has remained alive.

Newcastle have now entered the picture and could complicate Sunderland’s hopes of reviving a deal before Tuesday’s deadline. Soule has developed into an increasingly important player since leaving Juventus for AS Roma, but the Serie A club are still reshaping their attack.

AS Roma have considered keeping the Argentina international, although further attacking arrivals could create the conditions for a late sale. That uncertainty has encouraged Premier League clubs to remain alert.

Everton and Fulham among rival suitors

Everton and Fulham have also shown interest in Soule, while Brighton are keeping tabs on his situation. AC Milan have gone a step further by holding talks over a potential move, ensuring Newcastle face significant competition if they decide to formalise their pursuit.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are considering several alternatives and have also held talks for Marseille’s Igor Paixao after previously exploring Geny Catamo and Malick Fofana. For Newcastle, Soule would represent another technically gifted option who can operate from wide areas and provide additional attacking variety.

With the deadline approaching and AS Roma still open to reshaping their squad, there is a growing possibility that the Argentine could leave the Italian capital. Soule’s situation looks increasingly like one to watch closely in the final hours of the window.

Newcastle’s entry adds another serious contender, but this is far from a straightforward race given the number of clubs involved. Much will depend on Roma’s own business. If they complete further attacking signings, Soule could suddenly become much more attainable. For Newcastle, the key question is whether he is merely one name on a broad shortlist or a player they are prepared to move aggressively for before the deadline.