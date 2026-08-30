Newcastle United closing in on signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo

LOSC Lille attacking prospect Matias Fernandez-Pardo is closing in on joining Newcastle United in a late summer deal.

According to an update from French journalist Santi Aouna, Matias Fernandez-Pardo is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile forward in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old LOSC Lille attacking sensation.

Per Santi Aouna, Newcastle United are “close to an agreement with Lille” for the promising winger. The report adds that they have “stepped up the discussions and are nearing the amount requested by LOSC for the Belgian forward”, with a deal close to materialising.

Matias Fernandez-Pardo and his rise

Matias Fernandez-Pardo has grown into one of the most promising young attacking prospects in Ligue 1 since joining LOSC Lille from KAA Gent in July 2024. The 21-year-old has been a regular in the last two seasons, making 71 appearances thus far for LOSC Lille while chipping in with 12 goals and 11 assists.

The Belgian international enjoyed his breakthrough last season by amassing eight goals and seven assists. Fernandez-Pardo represented Belgium at youth level before switching to Spain for further age-group divisions and then returning to Belgium’s senior side. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Explaining Newcastle United’s interest

Newcastle United’s interest in Matias Fernandez-Pardo is logical. Anthony Gordon’s move to Barcelona has created a significant void in the Tyneside club’s attack. While Anthony Elanga has been impressive at the onset of the Premier League season, the Magpies require more quality on the flanks.

Newcastle have identified Fernandez-Pardo as a prime target to bolster their attacking flank. Recent reports claimed that Lille’s asking price put off the Magpies and other Premier League clubs, though it appears negotiations for a deal have reignited this weekend.

However, Newcastle and Lille are now close to reaching an agreement for a deal ahead of the September 1 deadline. After an impressive haul of eight goals and seven assists last season, Fernandez-Pardo’s arrival would provide Newcastle with a proven attacking talent at a critical stage of the transfer window.