Benfica working on deal to sign Claudio Echeverri

Benfica are in talks to sign Claudio Echeverri on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the 2026/27 season, with both clubs viewing the move as part of the Argentine’s development.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Claudio Echeverri could be headed to Portugal, with Benfica working on a loan move to bring the Argentine to the club. Manchester City are seemingly open to the idea of sending the player out on loan for the upcoming season to aid his development.

Claudio Echeverri moved to Manchester City from Argentine giants River Plate in a deal worth £12.5 million in the January window of 2024. He was immediately loaned out to his former club, where he spent the next year before joining the Premier League side in January 2025.

Having spent half a season at the Etihad, Echeverri featured in only three games. Manchester City subsequently sent him on two loan spells, first to Bayer Leverkusen (11 games) and then to sister club Girona (17 games across all competitions). With the club feeling the need to help the player gain more experience, another loan is on the cards for the young playmaker.

Benfica in Claudio Echeverri talks

Heading into the summer transfer window, a few teams were interested in Echeverri, and Serie A side Monza reportedly explored a move. However, with interest limited since then, it is Primeira Liga giants Benfica who are now working on a move.

Marco Silva is eager to bring in talented young stars into his setup and help them prove themselves at a fairly big stage. The Portuguese outfit are also revered for their player development programmes, and Echeverri could learn a great deal from the experienced former Fulham boss.

He could also get regular game time as well as Champions League experience in the first team. The structure of any move Benfica propose to Manchester City remains undisclosed. Over at the Etihad, Enzo Maresca has plenty of options in the attacking midfield role the Argentine midfielder, 20, who has struggled to break into Manchester City’s first team, currently prefers to play in.

However, with Echeverri’s deal at the Etihad expiring in 2028, this loan might be a way of testing the player’s true credentials. A strong loan spell could accelerate Echeverri’s path to first-team minutes at the Etihad, with his contract extending to 2028.