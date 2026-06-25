Monza keen on signing Claudio Echeverri

Newly promoted Monza are keen on acquiring the services of Manchester City attacking sensation Claudio Echeverri.

Monza are keen on signing Manchester City midfielder Claudio Echeverri during the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports. The newly promoted Serie A club are exploring the possibility of bringing the Argentine attacking midfielder to Italy as they aim to bolster their squad with young talent ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Echeverri arrived at Manchester City from River Plate amid significant expectations in a deal worth an initial £12.5 million. Widely regarded as one of the brightest young prospects to emerge from South America in recent years, the Argentine youth international has earned praise for his technical quality, creativity, and ability to influence games in the final third.

The teenager built a stellar reputation during his time in Argentina, where he consistently impressed with his performances for River Plate’s youth and senior teams. His displays on the international stage for Argentina’s youth sides further enhanced his standing, attracting interest from several top European clubs before

Manchester City won the race for his signature. But, breaking into Pep Guardiola’s first-team setup is notoriously difficult. City possess an abundance of quality in attacking areas, and young players rarely receive first-team opportunities. He spent the last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen and Girona, racking up just 888 minutes and contributing towards three goals.

Claudio Echeverri could leave City this summer

As a result, the club could consider a temporary move that allows Echeverri to gain valuable first-team experience at a competitive level. That possibility has alerted Monza, who are preparing for life back in Serie A and are eager to strengthen multiple areas of their squad.

The Italian side have developed a reputation for providing opportunities to promising young players and could offer Echeverri regular playing time unavailable at City. A move to Serie A could prove beneficial for all parties involved.

Monza would gain a highly talented attacking midfielder capable of adding flair and creativity to their squad, while City would be able to monitor the youngster’s development in one of Europe’s top leagues.

The Citizens have often used strategic loan moves to accelerate the progress of their emerging talents, and Echeverri could follow that pathway. Although no agreement has been reached at this stage, Monza’s interest underlines the growing belief that the Argentine has the potential to become an important player in European football.

For now, Manchester City are expected to assess Echeverri’s situation during pre-season before making a final decision on his immediate future.