Tottenham eyeing Christian Pulisic as Cody Gakpo alternative, make approach

Tottenham are considering Christian Pulisic as a potential attacking option following the Cody Gakpo update, as they seek a new wide player.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are looking at alternate options in the market to Cody Gakpo, with Christian Pulisic seen as a viable target. The attacker’s future at AC Milan is still uncertain, as Spurs are still keen on landing a new wide attacker following an important update on the Liverpool forward.

Tottenham have had a monumental summer, with the club spending unprecedented amounts to fortify their squad ahead of the new season. Despite the recent deals with Manchester City to sign Omar Marmoush and Savinho, they continue to look for a wide attacker in the market.

The North Londoners had been closing in on a deal for Cody Gakpo for many weeks, as per reports, but a late update on the Liverpool star may force them them look for alternatives. Manchester City have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Dutchman, as reported by David Ornstein, with the player reportedly preferring a switch to Enzo Maresca’s side.

Tottenham to chase Christian Pulisic?

With Gakpo reportedly agreeing personal terms with Manchester City, Tottenham have all but given up on the Dutchman’s pursuit. As part of their alternative options, Christian Pulisic is seen as a viable target, and was also linked with the American earlier in the summer, as reported by sources.

Ruben Amorim considers Pulisic key to his plans, but his non-starting status in AC Milan’s first two Serie A games has sparked speculation over a late move. However, late interest in the summer transfer window could prompt a sale.

Pulisic joined AC Milan in a £20 million deal from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and has gone on to make 100 Serie A appearances. He has contributed to 55 goals in Serie A for Milan and remains a key player despite last season’s form dip.

David Ornstein has reported an agreement between Tottenham and Everton for Iliman Ndiaye, but the move still depends on the player’s final green light. While Ndiaye looks like the primary option for Spurs between now and the transfer deadline, only a late twist in this chase will see the north Londoners pursue a new name. Hence, any deal for Pulisic looks slim at this point, but he might remain a player of interest moving towards future windows.