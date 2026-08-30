Lille unwilling to sell Matias Fernandez-Pardo amid Premier League links

LOSC Lille will not entertain any bids to part ways with 21-year-old Belgian international Matias Fernandez-Pardo this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, Matias Fernandez-Pardo is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile forward in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old LOSC Lille attacking prospect.

Per Keith Downie, while the Ligue 1 giants have set a price tag of £60 million, they are “resisting all attempts” from his prospective suitors. Meanwhile, a report by Caught Offside has revealed that the Brussels-born attacker is also a target for Arsenal, with the North London club holding talks with his entourage.

Who is Matias Fernandez-Pardo?

Matias Fernandez-Pardo has established himself as one of the most exciting young attacking prospects in Ligue 1 since joining LOSC Lille from KAA Gent in July 2024. The 21-year-old spent his formative years in Belgium, passing through the academies at RSC Anderlecht, KV Mechelen, and Lille before graduating from the youth division at KAA Gent.

The player has made 71 appearances thus far for LOSC Lille while chipping in with 12 goals and 11 assists; he enjoyed his breakthrough last season by amassing eight goals and seven assists. Fernandez-Pardo represented Belgium at youth level before switching to Spain for further age-group divisions and then returning to Belgium’s senior side. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Newcastle United and Arsenal.

A man in demand

Arsenal’s interest in Matias Fernandez-Pardo makes sense. Gabriel Martinelli is linked with a departure to Al-Hilal, and while Christos Tzolis has arrived from Club Brugge, Mikel Arteta requires another left-sided attacker to reinforce the squad. Additionally, the youngster’s ability to play as a striker makes him a candidate to ease the burden of replacing the exit-linked Gabriel Jesus.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United’s pursuit reflects the void left by Anthony Gordon’s transfer to Barcelona. While Anthony Elanga has produced two promising performances in as many outings at the start of the Premier League season, the Magpies require more quality on the flanks, positioning Fernandez-Pardo as a candidate to strengthen their attacking depth.

Meanwhile, Lille’s asking price of £60 million may appear ambitious for a player with one season of elite-level output. However, after an impressive haul of eight goals and seven assists last season, Fernandez-Pardo has demonstrated the potential to succeed at a larger club, even if a summer departure now appears to hinge on the Ligue 1 club’s willingness to negotiate.