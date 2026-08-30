Edvin Austbo closing in on joining West Ham United

Viking FK winger Edvin Austbo is closing in on joining West Ham United, with the EFL Championship club having a bid accepted by the Norwegian prospect.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Chris Reidy, Edvin Austbo is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a young wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old Viking FK winger.

Per Chris Reidy, West Ham submitted an improved bid to Viking FK after an initial offer failed to convince the Scandinavian club. The latest proposal has convinced Viking FK, with the report suggesting that “final steps need completing”, including an agreement on personal terms and medical.

Who is Edvin Austbo?

Edvin Austbo is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Stavanger, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in Norway, rising through the ranks at Viking FK before breaking into the club’s first-team squad in May 2022.

The Norwegian winger has already made 78 appearances for Viking FK while chipping in with 18 goals and 13 assists, a decent output for a promising winger of his age. Meanwhile, Austbo’s progress has provoked interest from several well-known clubs, with West Ham United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

West Ham United’s interest in Edvin Austbo makes sense. The Hammers have been combing the market for a wide attacker since selling Crysencio Summerville to Al-Hilal in a big-money deal earlier this summer. While Manor Solomon and Beaver Lamadrid have arrived at the London Stadium, West Ham will attempt to end the window by signing a winger who can play on both flanks.

That will give Nuno Espirito Santo more tactical flexibility, allowing him to utilise Jarrod Bowen in the central areas when the opportunities present themselves. With West Ham having reached an agreement with Viking FK, focus now shifts to securing personal terms with Austbo and completion of his medical check.

Recent reports suggested Viking FK had no interest in accepting any offers from prospective suitors, as they wanted Austbo to participate in the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs. West Ham have overcome that resistance, and the deal is now nearing completion pending contractual and medical formalities.