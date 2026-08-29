Marc Guiu set to join RB Leipzig as deal agreed

Out-of-favour Chelsea striker Marc Guiu is on the verge of joining Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on a permanent deal this summer.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, RB Leipzig closed the agreement with Chelsea after “secret talks and zero links” in the last few days. However, the Bundesliga giants have wasted no time to convince the West London club and the 20-year-old striker of a late deal.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Chelsea will reserve a sell-on clause, with the Guiu set to travel to Germany to seal the move to RB Leipzig. A report by BBC Sport has revealed that Chelsea’s asking price has been £25 million, though the transfer fee to join the Bundesliga club remains unknown.

Marc Guiu and his Chelsea troubles so far

Marc Guiu has been one of the latest victims of Chelsea’s hoarding policy, with the West London club continuing to sign multiple strikers every year. Since the Spaniard’s arrival from Barcelona in July 2024, the Blues have signed Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Emmanuel Emegha, and Danny Welbeck. So, while the 20-year-old made his mark in his debut campaign with the West London club, he became a peripheral figure after fitness issues plagued him after a bright start.

The West London club loaned Guiu to Sunderland but recalled him before the summer transfer window closed when Delap picked up a hamstring injury. The Spanish striker managed only 630 minutes of game time in 16 appearances in the 2025/26 season. The situation has devolved this summer, and a departure has been inevitable.

A new adventure beckons

Marc Guiu’s struggles have compelled him to consider his long-term future at Chelsea. The former Barcelona prospect has been frustrated with his situation at Stamford Bridge and has been ready to call time on his stint with the West London club in the summer transfer window. A move to the Bundesliga is now on the cards.

RB Leipzig’s interest in the highly-rated Spanish striker makes sense. Recent reports have linked Conrad Harder with a move away from the Red Bull Arena, with Leeds United pushing to sign the Danish striker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window. So, the Bundesliga giants need a replacement for Harder, with Guiu emerging as a viable target.

However, it is unclear if Chelsea recouped the desired £25 million price from Guiu’s move to RB Leipzig. With the Spaniard travelling to Germany to complete his move, the official announcement appears to be a matter of time.