Manchester United undecided on making David Raum bid

Manchester United may look to sign 28-year-old German international David Raum from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig this summer.

According to a report by BILD via Sport Witness, David Raum remains the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 28-year-old RB Leipzig defender.

However, per BILD, the Premier League giants have “yet to decide between a move for Raum or a younger player” as they attempt to sign a left-back before the September 1 deadline. Meanwhile, the report has added that RB Leipzig “know a fee below €40 million is a possibility”.

David Raum and his career so far

David Raum has blossomed into one of the best full-backs in the Bundesliga since joining RB Leipzig from TSG Hoffenheim in July 2022. A promising full-back in his early years as a senior professional, the 28-year-old has made significant progress in the last four years, becoming a regular for his club and country due to his exploits for Die Roten Bullen.

The German international has made nearly 150 appearances for RB Leipzig thus far while contributing seven goals and 30 assists, essentially making a goal contribution every other game. With such an impressive output for a full-back, his stock has invariably skyrocketed in the last few years, with Premier League clubs, in particular, vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Manchester United’s interest in David Raum is logical. Luke Shaw recently enjoyed one of the best seasons of his stint with the club thus far and surprisingly remained injury-free throughout the 2025/26 campaign. However, a return to the UEFA Champions League brings a congested schedule and concerns over the English full-back’s durability, considering his fitness issues in such seasons.

With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into the role of a winger, Manchester United must pursue a left-back to compete with Shaw. Lewis Hall thus reportedly emerged as a top target for the club. However, with Newcastle United shutting the door to a summer move, the Premier League giants must pursue alternatives.

Raum is a credible option, given his output in the final third and vast experience at club and international level. At less than €40 million, a deal should provide value for money, particularly if he retains his performance level in the Premier League. However, with Manchester United undecided on a bid, it is unclear what the future holds for the German full-back.