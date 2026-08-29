Galatasaray hold talks to seal Richarlison swoop

Galatasaray will look to sign 29-year-old Brazilian international Richarlison from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Burhan Can Terzi via Haber Sarikirmizi, two strikers have become top targets for Galatasaray heading into the final days of the summer transfer window. Deniz Gul has been on the 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig winners’ wishlist since January, and they need to pay €15 million to sign the FC Porto attacker.

Per Burhan Can Terzi, Richarlison is the other top target, and they have held talks to sign the Tottenham Hotspur attacker. The Lilywhites are demanding around €30 million to part ways with the former Everton forward, who wants an annual salary of €15 million to move to Turkiye.

Richarlison and his time at Tottenham so far

Richarlison has endured a topsy-turvy since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Everton in July 2022. The 29-year-old was among the most dependable attackers in the Premier League when he moved to the North London club. However, poor form and fitness issues have blighted much of his Tottenham spell, though he showed was solid in the 2025/26 campaign.

The Brazilian attacker featured regularly in a tumultuous 2025/26 campaign and ended the season as Tottenham’s top scorer. He accumulated 12 goals and five assists in 43 outings across all competitions, making him a rare bright spot for the North London outfit. This resurgence demonstrates his quality, yet he faces an uncertain future at the club this summer.

What next?

Widespread reports have linked Richarlison with Everton, who also wanted to re-sign him last summer before a deal did not materialise. However, a move to the Turkish Super Lig appears a possibility, with Galatasaray launching their bid to complete a late deal.

Cimbom parted ways with Mauro Icardi earlier this summer, which created the need for a striker. With Wilfried Zaha also leaving as a free agent and Leroy Sane reportedly facing an uncertain future at Galatasaray, they need someone who can provide cover on the flanks. The Tottenham attacker, who can play across the front line, is thus an attractive option..

Meanwhile, Tottenham will not stand in Richarlison’s way, having slapped a price tag of €30 million on him. However, it is unclear if Galatasaray will be ready to pay €30 million to the North London outfit and hand the Brazilian a €15 million-a-year contract, a hurdle Galatasaray must clear if the transfer is to move forward.