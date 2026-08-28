Tottenham initiate move to sign Jon Aramburu

Tottenham Hotspur have registered their interest in Real Sociedad defender Jon Aramburu as Roberto De Zerbi looks to add another right-back before the transfer window closes.

Spurs have been assessing several options following Djed Spence’s move to Inter Milan, with Pedro Porro currently the only established senior specialist in the position.

According to Football Insider, Aramburu has now emerged as a player Tottenham are monitoring closely after two impressive seasons in La Liga. The 24-year-old remains under contract with Sociedad until 2030 and reportedly has a £51 million release clause, giving the Spanish club a strong negotiating position.

Tottenham eye Jon Aramburu as Djed Spence replacement

Aramburu would offer De Zerbi a very different profile to Porro. While Porro provides significant attacking threat, the Venezuela international is far more defensively minded and has built his reputation through tackling, positioning and aggressive duelling.

Last season, Aramburu averaged 3.42 tackles and 1.52 interceptions per La Liga game, while his overall defensive contribution rate ranked among the best defenders in the competition. He also averaged 6.77 successful duels per game and won 71.4 per cent of his aerial battles.

His attacking numbers were comparatively modest, with only 0.36 chances created and 0.23 successful crosses per match, but that balance could make him an effective alternative when Spurs require greater defensive security.

Aramburu move could open the transfer door

Aramburu made 42 appearances across all competitions last season and has accumulated 108 senior outings for Real Sociedad. However, uncertainty around his future has increased with Real Sociedad closing in on the signing of Barcelona right-back Hector Fort for around £7 million.

That move could provide Tottenham with encouragement if Aramburu becomes concerned about his role. His arrival in north London would also allow Archie Gray to spend more time in midfield after being used at right-back during Tottenham’s opening weekend Premier League defeat to Brentford.

Aramburu looks like a smart stylistic alternative to Porro rather than simply another player competing for the same role. His defensive numbers are excellent, and having a more conservative right-back could give De Zerbi useful tactical flexibility.

The obvious issue is price. Tottenham are unlikely to rush towards a £51 million release clause for a rotation option. But if Sociedad’s move for Fort makes them willing to negotiate below that figure, Aramburu could quickly become a much more realistic late-window target. However, other right-backs, including Daniel Munoz, also remain on Tottenham’s wishlist.