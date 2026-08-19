Tottenham rival Everton in three-way battle to sign Daniel Munoz

Tottenham are all set to battle Everton and Nottingham Forest in their pursuit of Crystal Palace full-back Daniel Munoz.

Tottenham have joined Everton and Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz, with the Eagles reportedly open to selling the Colombian international for around £25 million.

According to Pipe Sierra, all three Premier League clubs have made enquiries about the conditions of a potential deal for the 30-year-old. Palace are willing to consider his departure despite his importance to the club, with his asking price understood to be in the region of £25 million.

Munoz has played a key role in Palace’s recent success, instrumental in their FA Cup and UEFA Europa Conference League triumphs. Since arriving at Selhurst Park, the Colombian has made 108 appearances across all competitions, contributing 11 goals and 16 assists.

At 30, the Colombian international represents a rare profile, an attacking presence married to defensive discipline, offering clubs an immediate solution.

Premier League trio are after Munoz’s signature

Everton are among the clubs with a particularly pressing need for a new right-back. David Moyes is looking to strengthen the position following the departure of long-serving captain Seamus Coleman and with uncertainty over his remaining right-back options.

Jake O’Brien can play right-back, but Moyes prefers to keep him in central defence. Bringing in an experienced player such as Munoz would allow the Toffees to address the position without compromising defensive depth.

Tottenham face a more urgent need. The departure of Djed Spence to Inter Milan has left Pedro Porro as the club’s only senior right-back, making reinforcements essential before the window ends. Munoz’s profile could appeal to Spurs given his experience at the highest level and his ability to contribute in the final third.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are monitoring the situation as they assess their own right-back options. Ola Aina and Nicolo Savona remain important parts of their plans, but if either of them were to leave, they could look at Munoz as a high-quality replacement.

For Palace, the situation presents an interesting decision. The Colombian remains an important player and has been central to their recent trophy-winning campaign, but at 30 and with a £25 million valuation, the club could consider the financial benefits of selling.