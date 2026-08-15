Tottenham eyeing Malo Gusto as Djed Spence replacement

Tottenham have identified Chelsea’s Malo Gusto as an ideal replacement for Djed Spence, who is set to join Inter Milan.

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto as a potential replacement for Djed Spence, who is expected to leave North London for Inter Milan.

According to Sebastien Vidal, Spurs are monitoring Gusto as they search for a new right-back. Spence’s expected departure would leave Pedro Porro as the club’s only established option in that position, making defensive reinforcement a priority for Tottenham.

Gusto joined Chelsea at the start of 2023 for €35 million. The 23-year-old enjoyed a significant role last season, featuring 49 times across competitions and accumulating more than 3,300 minutes while contributing to eight goals, underlining his ability to influence play from the right flank.

His athleticism and attacking qualities allow him to operate higher up the pitch as well, making him suitable for systems demanding fullback width in attack. His Premier League experience minimises the adaptation time required.

Gusto could consider a move away from Chelsea

However, his prospects at Stamford Bridge could change under new head coach Xabi Alonso. Reece James remains ahead of Gusto in the pecking order, while Chelsea have also added Marco Palestra to their options at right-back.

Josh Acheampong can provide further cover, potentially leaving Gusto facing increased competition for regular first-team football. That could encourage Chelsea to consider offers for the 23-year-old if a suitable proposal arrives.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have a clear need for another player in the position. Spence has been an important option in recent seasons, but his expected move to Inter means Spurs cannot enter the campaign with Porro as their only senior right-back. Gusto’s profile, experience and versatility make him a natural fit.

A move would serve both sides. Tottenham gain depth at right-back, while Chelsea free up a squad place and raise funds. For Gusto himself, the prospect of becoming first-choice right-back rather than competing for minutes at Stamford Bridge offers a clear incentive.

Chelsea’s willingness to sell hinges on whether Gusto’s form last season justifies retaining him as a regular option. The Blues may be reluctant to part with him unless Tottenham present an offer that reflects his importance and remaining potential.