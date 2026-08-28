League One clubs eyeing last-ditch move for Rory Wilson

Rory Wilson could leave Aston Villa before the transfer deadline, with several League One clubs monitoring the highly-rated striker as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

According to Football Insider, Reading, Huddersfield Town, Notts County, Leyton Orient, Burton Albion, and AFC Wimbledon are among the clubs assessing possible additions up front.

Wilson is one of several young forwards under consideration, alongside Tottenham’s Dane Scarlett and Charlton Athletic’s Daniel Kanu.

League One clubs circle for Wilson

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of Villa’s more promising attacking prospects but currently faces a difficult pathway to regular first-team football under Unai Emery.

Wilson joined Aston Villa from Rangers in 2022 after building a prolific reputation at youth level. He had previously scored 49 goals for club and country across various youth competitions during his final season in Scotland.

His development continued in Birmingham, where he also impressed in European youth competition, including five goals in the UEFA Youth League. However, senior minutes remain limited and Wilson spent part of 2026 on loan with Sturm Graz in Austria, making four first-team appearances as he gained experience outside academy football.

Villa considering another loan

A temporary move now appears increasingly likely as Villa assess the best next step for the Scotland youth international. Wilson has already returned to action with the West Midlands club’s Under-21 side this season and scored in their opening Premier League 2 victory over Brighton, but another campaign primarily at youth level may do little for his progression.

League One could therefore provide the competitive environment he needs to bridge the gap between academy and senior football. There is also interest from abroad, with clubs in Denmark and Sweden believed to be monitoring his situation. Villa will ultimately have to decide whether another overseas experience or a season in the English lower leagues offers the strongest pathway.

Wilson’s next move should be about one thing, to secure regular senior minutes.His goalscoring record at youth level is exceptional, but at 20 he now needs the opportunity to prove that those numbers can translate into professional football.

A League One loan could be ideal because it would expose him to a physical, demanding competition while keeping Villa close enough to monitor his progress. With several clubs looking for strikers late in the window, Wilson should have options. The key will be choosing the destination where he is most likely to start every week.