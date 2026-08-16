Halmstads BK eyeing Rory Wilson move, register interest

Halmstads BK have registered their interest in signing Aston Villa youngster Rory Wilson as the Swedish club look to strengthen their attacking options before the transfer window closes.

According to Sky Sports, the Allsvenskan side are understood to be exploring a loan deal for the highly-rated 20-year-old striker, although they face competition from several clubs in Sweden, elsewhere in Europe and the EFL.

Wilson’s immediate future at Villa Park remains uncertain, with another temporary move appearing likely as Aston Villa look to provide the Scotland Under-21 international with regular senior football.

Halmstads want Rory Wilson on loan

Halmstads BK’s interest comes as they attempt to improve their squad during a difficult domestic campaign. Sitting bottom of the Allsvenskan, the Swedish side have identified Wilson as a potential attacking reinforcement who could provide greater energy and threat in the final third.

However, Halmstads are far from alone in monitoring the striker and Wilson has other options in Sweden, while several EFL and European clubs are also considering moves. That could leave both Villa and the player with an important decision over which destination provides the best environment for his development.

Another Scandinavian club have already attempted to secure his services this summer. Norwegian side HamKam previously held discussions with Aston Villa regarding a loan. Those negotiations ultimately failed after the clubs were unable to reach an agreement over the terms of the proposed deal, leaving Wilson available to other interested parties.

Villa youngster needs regular football

Wilson has been regarded as an exciting prospect since emerging through Rangers’ youth system before making the switch to Aston Villa’s academy. The Scottish forward has subsequently continued his development in England but now needs consistent senior minutes to take the next step.

He spent part of this year on loan with Austrian outfit Sturm Graz, providing him with valuable experience away from Villa Park. Breaking into Aston Villa’s senior attacking department remains difficult, meaning another loan would provide Wilson with the opportunity to play regularly rather than remain on the fringes of the first-team squad.

Halmstads could provide Wilson with an interesting development opportunity, particularly if they are prepared to give him significant first-team responsibility. At 20, regular senior football should now be the priority.

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However, with EFL and other European clubs also interested, Villa should carefully assess where Wilson would receive the most consistent playing time. While Halmstads have entered the race, but after the collapse of HamKam’s negotiations, there could still be several twists before Wilson’s next destination is decided.