HamKam in talks sign Rory Wilson from Aston Villa

Norwegian side HamKam are targeting highly-rated Scottish striker Rory Wilson on loan from Aston Villa, according to Sky Sports News.

The Eliteserien club hope to secure the 20-year-old on a temporary deal until the conclusion of the Norwegian domestic season in December.

Wilson remains one of Aston Villa’s most promising academy graduates, despite having yet to make a senior competitive debut for the Premier League club. Having joined Villa from Rangers in 2022 following a high-profile transfer battle, the forward has steadily progressed through the club’s youth ranks and continues to be viewed as a player with significant long-term potential.

A move to Norway could provide Wilson with the consistent first-team football he has been searching for after a difficult spell in Austria last season. The Scotland youth international spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Sturm Graz but struggled to establish himself in the senior side, making only a handful of appearances. Limited appearances disrupted his rhythm; another loan appeals to both parties.

HamKam believe Wilson could strengthen their attacking options during the remainder of the campaign and are keen to finalise an agreement in the coming days. The Norwegian club are currently competing in the Eliteserien and see the Aston Villa youngster as a player capable of making an immediate impact while continuing his development in a competitive European league.

Wilson needs game time

From Aston Villa’s perspective, another loan appears to fit into the club’s long-term development plan for the striker. Rather than allowing him to remain on the fringes of the first-team squad, regular senior football is viewed as the best pathway to accelerate his progress. Reports indicate that Villa are only considering a temporary departure and have no intention of including a purchase option in any agreement, underlining their belief that Wilson still has a future at the club.

For HamKam, landing a player of Wilson’s pedigree would represent an exciting addition as they look to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the season. For Aston Villa, the move would offer another important stage in the striker’s development, with the expectation that regular football in Norway can help him return to Birmingham as a more complete forward.