League One clubs eyeing late move for Dane Scarlett

Dane Scarlett could be on the move before the transfer deadline, with several League One clubs monitoring the Tottenham Hotspur striker as they search for late attacking reinforcements.

According to Football Insider, Reading, Huddersfield Town, Notts County, Leyton Orient, Burton Albion, and AFC Wimbledon are among the clubs hoping to add a new centre-forward before the window closes. Scarlett is one of several young strikers being considered, alongside Charlton Athletic’s Daniel Kanu and Aston Villa prospect Rory Wilson.

Tottenham ready to resolve Scarlett future

Scarlett’s situation is particularly significant because the 22-year-old has entered the final year of his Tottenham contract. That increases the likelihood of Spurs sanctioning an exit, either temporarily or permanently, rather than allowing uncertainty to continue into the final year of his deal.

The striker first broke into Tottenham’s senior side in 2021 and has since accumulated 27 first-team appearances, scoring once. His development has not progressed as smoothly as hoped, however. Scarlett was prolific at youth level but has found the transition to senior football more difficult.

Loan spells with Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Oxford United, and Hibernian have failed to provide the sustained breakthrough that once appeared likely. A return to League One could therefore offer him the opportunity to reset and play regularly.

Several League One clubs assessing options

Scarlett is not the only young forward attracting attention as Charlton’s Kanu is also expected to leave after scoring 18 goals in 45 appearances for Walsall last season, while Wilson remains available after limited senior experience with Aston Villa and Sturm Graz.

League One clubs are assessing which option provides the best balance between immediate impact and long-term potential. For Scarlett, the priority should now be consistent football. At 22, another season spent on the fringes would do little to improve his prospects.

Scarlett’s next move feels particularly important as there is still talent there, but his career needs momentum after several loans that have not fully worked out. Dropping back into League One should not be viewed negatively if it gives him the chance to start every week and rebuild confidence. With Tottenham also facing a decision because of his contract situation, a late move now looks increasingly realistic.