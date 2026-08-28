Largie Ramazani ready to reject three Serie A clubs to seal Saudi Pro League move

Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani is set to turn down three Serie A clubs to move to the Middle East in the final days of the transfer window.

Largie Ramazani is ready to turn down loan proposals from Monza, Parma, and Lecce, as per Football Insider, as he seeks a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer, despite Leeds United being willing to sanction a temporary departure to Italy.

Monza, Parma, and Lecce have submitted loan offers that meet Leeds United’s requirements, but Ramazani has rejected them, choosing instead to pursue a potentially more lucrative Saudi Pro League move. The player’s preference complicates the West Yorkshire club’s exit strategy, an acceptable offer alone may not be enough.

Leeds plan to sell Ramazani before the September 1 deadline, as he no longer features in Daniel Farke’s plans. The Whites initially hoped to secure a permanent transfer, but with the window progressing without a suitable buyer, they eventually opened the door to loan proposals. The club do remain in a strong negotiating position, with Ramazani under contract at Elland Road until 2028.

Ramazani’s time at Leeds United

Ramazani joined Leeds United from Almeria in 2024 and showed glimpses of his potential during his first campaign in England. He contributed to nine goals but accumulated fewer than 1,000 minutes and found it difficult to establish himself as a regular starter.

After becoming surplus to requirements last summer, he was sent on loan to Valencia. The 25-year-old Belgian winger made 31 appearances for the Spanish club, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Valencia had explored the possibility of bringing him back permanently or on another loan deal, but negotiations failed to progress, and their interest eventually cooled. The three Seire A clubs could still have an opportunity if no Saudi club comes forward with a suitable proposal. Ramazani may eventually reconsider his position, particularly with Leeds eager to find a solution before the deadline.

The Yorkshire-based outfit want him off their books, while the player wants a move that offers greater financial rewards. Unless those two objectives converge in the coming days, the Serie A trio may have to remain patient as they wait to discover whether their pursuit can eventually succeed.