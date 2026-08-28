Honest Ahanor set to join Chelsea as deal agreed

Atalanta defensive prospect Honest Ahanor is on the verge of joining Chelsea in a deal worth £40 million this summer.

According to an update from Ben Jacobs, Honest Ahanor will undergo his medical tests with Chelsea this week, with the West London club reaching an agreement to sign the 18-year-old Atalanta centre-back in a deal worth £40 million.

Ben Jacobs has suggested that the Blues have yet to define the plans for the teenager for the 2026/27 season, as his “pathway for the forthcoming season is still being determined” by the West London club. Meanwhile, David Ornstein has reported on The Athletic that Ahanor will sign a long-term contract at Chelsea.

Honest Ahanor and his progress so far

Honest Ahanor is the latest promising prodigy to rise in prominence in his homeland. The youngster joined Atalanta from Genoa last summer, and he has established himself as one of the best young prospects in Serie A since then. Born in Aversa, the 18-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Italy, starting his youth career with Progetto Atletico Genoa before graduating from the youth division at Genoa CFC.

The 18-year-old gradually grew in stature in the 2025/26 season, and he has amassed nearly 2,000 minutes of game time in 35 appearances across all competitions for Atalanta thus far while chipping in with a goal. Meanwhile, Ahanor’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with an adventure in the Premier League on the cards.

London calling

Honest Ahanor has been on Chelsea’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest makes sense given recent departures. Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile have left Stamford Bridge on season-long loan deals, whilst Tosin Adarabioyo faces an uncertain future with recent reports linking him to Aston Villa.

Alongside the arrival of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, Chelsea continue to pursue young talent for long-term development. Given Alonso’s preference for a back three, Ahanor represents a long-term centre-back option. However, he will likely spend the 2026/27 season away from Stamford Bridge.

Recent reports, which broke the news of a personal terms agreement, suggested that Chelsea would send the teenage prospect to another Premier League club. The agreement confirms that Ahanor will eventually become a Stamford Bridge player, with his development likely managed via a loan spell in the 2026/27 season.