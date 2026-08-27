Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Honest Ahanor in €40 million deal, personal terms agreed

Chelsea are advancing in negotiations with Atalanta over a deal to sign highly-rated teenage defender Honest Ahanor, with personal terms already agreed.

According to Fabrizio Romano via X, talks between the two clubs have reached an advanced stage over a package worth around €40 million for the 18-year-old. Ahanor has already given the green light to Chelsea and is keen on the move, leaving the two clubs to finalise the structure of the agreement.

However, Chelsea are planning an unusual development pathway for the youngster rather than immediately bringing him into their first-team squad.

Chelsea advance €40 million Honest Ahanor negotiations

Chelsea’s relationship with Atalanta is understood to be helping negotiations progress, particularly following the previous deal involving Marco Palestra. The Blues have increasingly targeted some of Europe’s most promising young players, and Ahanor has now emerged as another major investment for their long-term project.

Despite being only 18, the defender has already attracted significant attention through his performances in Serie A. Chelsea are prepared to commit around €40m to secure him now rather than risk allowing his value and competition for his signature to increase further.

Personal terms are not expected to present an obstacle after Ahanor accepted Chelsea’s proposal.

Premier League development plan considered

The most intriguing element of the potential transfer concerns what happens immediately after an agreement is completed. According to another tweet from Fabrizio Romano, the current plan would see Ahanor join another Premier League club for the 2026/27 season before moving to Chelsea in June 2027.

Chelsea are still deciding on the exact pathway, but the intention is for the youngster to gain regular senior experience rather than immediately competing for minutes at Stamford Bridge. Such an arrangement could allow Ahanor to adapt to the physicality and intensity of English football while playing more consistently.

Chelsea would then bring him into their squad next summer with a full Premier League campaign potentially already behind him. €40m is an enormous investment in an 18-year-old defender, so Chelsea clearly believe Ahanor possesses exceptional potential.

The proposed pathway is arguably just as interesting as the transfer itself. Rather than stockpiling another talented youngster without a clear route to minutes, Chelsea appear determined to place him somewhere he can develop through regular Premier League football. With Ahanor already saying yes and club-to-club negotiations advancing, attention will now turn towards whether Chelsea can finalise the fee – and which Premier League club could become his temporary home before he arrives at Stamford Bridge in 2027.