Chelsea need to pay “irrefutable” fee to sign Honest Ahanor as preliminary talks held

Chelsea have to fork out a significant fee to stand a chance of signing Atalanta defensive sensation Honest Ahanor.

Chelsea have made initial contact with Atalanta over a potential move for highly rated defender Honest Ahanor, but the Serie A club have made it clear that an exceptional offer would be required to convince them to sell the 18-year-old this summer.

According to Atalanta Oggi, Chelsea have conducted a fresh survey into Ahanor’s situation, but they have been informed that only an “irrefutable” fee could force La Dea to consider his departure.

Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Blues have opened preliminary discussions with Atalanta and the player’s representatives. However, the Italian outfit have already rejected two offers for Ahanor this summer and are not actively looking to part ways with one of their most promising young players.

Atalanta want over €60 million for Ahanor

The Nerazzurri are believed to value the defender at more than €60 million and would only consider a sale if an offer is closer to that figure. That valuation underlines just how highly Atalanta regards a player who only joined them from Genoa last summer.

Ahanor enjoyed an encouraging first season in Bergamo, making 35 appearances and playing more than 1,900 minutes. His progress has convinced the Serie A club that he can develop into an important player for the club, with a more prominent role expected in the coming campaign.

The Serie A club’s stance is therefore understandable. Having invested in Ahanor’s development, they have little reason to accept a modest proposal, particularly when the teenager still has considerable room for improvement.

Chelsea, meanwhile, view Ahanor as a prospect to develop in the squad structure rather than an immediate starter. The Blues already have considerable depth at centre-back and across the backline, but their recruitment strategy has increasingly focused on identifying elite young talent before their value rises.

Ahanor fits that model perfectly, with his age, versatility and early senior experience making him an attractive proposition. For the teenager, however, a move to Stamford Bridge might not be ideal at this stage.

Chelsea’s defensive roster, which will soon lose Mamadou Sarr, includes multiple young talents, and breaking into the first team at such a competitive club could prove considerably more difficult than continuing his development at Atalanta. Remaining in Bergamo would allow Ahanor to continue receiving meaningful senior minutes while taking on greater responsibility.