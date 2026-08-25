Mamadou Sarr set to join Real Sociedad as loan deal agreed

Chelsea centre-back Mamadou Sarr is on the verge of joining La Liga club Real Sociedad on a season-long loan deal this summer.

According to an update from Sky Sports journalist James Savundra, Mamadou Sarr has been the subject of interest from Real Sociedad. The Basque giants have been keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 20-year-old Chelsea defensive prospect.

Per James Savundra, Sarr will join Real Sociedad on a season-long loan deal, with La Real not having a purchase option in the agreement with Chelsea. The Basque outfit will also pay a loan fee to Chelsea, and the French-born defender is “expected to be a regular starter there” in the 2026/27 season.

Mamadou Sarr and his time at Chelsea so far

Mamadou Sarr has been one of the latest victims of Chelsea’s hoarding policy, having become a part of a crowded central defensive unit that once had as many as ten players before Trevoh Chalobah moved to Como and Benoit Badiashile joined Napoli. The 20-year-old spent his formative years in France and graduated from Lyon’s youth division before rising in prominence at RC Strasbourg in the 2024/25 season.

That earned the youngster a move to Chelsea, though he immediately returned to Strasbourg for the first half of the 2025/26 season. So, the Senegalese international has managed only seven outings for Chelsea thus far while accumulating just 302 minutes of game time after having played nearly 50 times for RC Strasbourg.

La Liga adventure on the horizon

Mamadou Sarr was always unlikely to receive regular game time at Chelsea in the 2026/27 season due to the presence of Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill, Jorrel Hato, and Aaron Anselmino in the central defensive unit. So, a summer move away from the West London club was the best possible solution for the French-born defender.

A return to Strasbourg was a consideration for some time before Real Sociedad entered the fray. La Real’s interest in the Chelsea defensive prospect has been understandable, as Pellegrino Matarazzo has only three centre-backs in his squad, with Jon Pacheco’s long-term future uncertain.

Sarr has thus emerged as a viable target, and a move to La Liga should benefit the Senegalese international, as he can play at a high level while featuring prominently for a top Spanish club. Sanctioning a loan move without a purchase option also suits Chelsea and shows that they have long-term plans for the youngster as they retain control over his situation.