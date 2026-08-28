David Datro Fofana set to join Servette as deal agreed

David Datro Fofana is set to put an end to his ill-fated spell at Chelsea and join Swiss side Servette FC in the coming days for a modest fee.

David Datro Fofana has agreed to join Servette FC on a permanent deal for reaching €3.5m, ending his ill-fated spell at Chelsea, according to Sacha Tavolieri. The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international has not had the best of times since his move to the club in 2023, but will now depart the Blues permanently.

Fofana joined Chelsea in January 2023 from Norwegian side Molde for a fee of £8-10 million. While he arrived with a bright reputation of being a regular goalscorer for the Norwegian side, the forward barely featured for the Blues, with only four appearances to his name and no goals.

Since the summer of 2023, Fofana has gone on loan spells to five different clubs, including Union Berlin, Burnley, Goztepe, Karagumruk, and finally to Strasbourg, with the loan to France materialising in January of 2026. The loan to Strasbourg was his final opportunity to establish himself within Chelsea; he is now set for a permanent move away from the Blues.

Servette to sign David Datro Fofana

Chelsea have decided to part ways with the Ivorian attacker, with the 23-year-old flop now set to join Servette FC in Switzerland. The Swiss outfit have agreed a deal worth €2.5 million in fixed fees with a further €1 million in bonuses, with Fofana now expected to try his luck in a different league.

Servette can make do with a striker of his age and experience at different clubs to help them rise through the ranks in the Swiss Super League. The player also needs a fresh start to life following a stop-start three-and-a-half-year spell with Chelsea.

Chelsea consolidate attacking depth

Chelsea had been looking to trim many players from their squad heading into the summer window, as they also boasted a whole lot of striker options. Fofana was always expected to depart following his ill-fated spell at the club, while the Blues have also sold Liam Delap to Nottingham Forest.

They did sign Danny Welbeck from Brighton & Hove Albion to add experience to their frontline and provide support for Joao Pedro. In addition, they also have Emmanuel Emegha as a potential depth option in the team, meaning Xabi Alonso has multiple centre-forward options available.