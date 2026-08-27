Newcastle United rebuff Nottingham Forest approach for Nick Woltemade

Newcastle United have rejected an approach from Nottingham Forest for striker Nick Woltemade, with new manager Matthias Jaissle seeing him as crucial to the squad.

According to Sport Bild via Sport Witness, Newcastle United have rejected an approach from Nottingham Forest for striker Nick Woltemade, with new manager Matthias Jaissle seeing him as crucial to the squad. The decision states the intention of the Tyneside club and their manager of what they think of the attacker.

Nick Woltemade had a mixed season with Newcastle United following his £69 million arrival last summer from VfB Stuttgart. Following a bright start to life on Tyneside, the German’s performances declined visibly as the season progressed, while Eddie Howe’s tactical adjustments failed to establish Woltemade in a stable position.

He did have respectable numbers to finish the campaign, with 11 goals and five assists to his name across all competitions. However, heading into the summer, there were suggestions that the 24-year-old Newcastle United forward wanted to depart and the club were reportedly open to a sale.

Nick Woltemade to stay at Newcastle United

Woltemade did attract plenty of interest, as per reports, but Newcastle United moved to retain him after the arrival of new manager Matthias Jaissle. The head coach wants to keep hold of the attacker and sees him as a big part of the squad for the upcoming season. Jaissle’s backing signals a fresh tactical role after Woltemade’s inconsistent year, offering the positional clarity lacking under his predecessor.

As per Sport Bild, Newcastle United rejected an approach from Nottingham Forest for Woltemade, as Nottingham Forest targeted a new striker to lead their line ahead of the new campaign. The details of any potential offer remain under wraps, but the Magpies have made it clear they have no intention of parting ways.

The report also indicates Woltemade is eager to continue and build his reputation as a top player on Tyneside, with the early understanding of his role under Jaissle playing a key part in the decision to remain at St. James’ Park.

Nottingham Forest have got their striker

Nottingham Forest had been angling for a new striker this summer and had set their sights on a few names. There were rumours stating an offer was made for Brentford’s Igor Thiago, while they were heavily linked with Chelsea’s Liam Delap as a potential option.

With the Woltemade approach rejected, Forest have since found an agreement for Delap to join the club from Chelsea. Newcastle’s rejection of Forest’s approach suggests Jaissle plans to build his attack around Woltemade, with the German striker’s settled role offering the stability needed to replicate his early-season form.