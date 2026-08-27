Aston Villa rekindle talks to sign Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Aston Villa have reopened talks with Southampton over a move for Taylor Harwood-Bellis as Unai Emery looks to complete the signing of a new centre-back before the transfer window closes.

According to Ben Jacobs via X, Southampton are now prepared to sell the 24-year-old if Aston Villa submit an offer worth between £25 million and £30 million. Crucially, Harwood-Bellis is understood to want the move to Villa Park, potentially giving the Midlands club encouragement that an agreement can be reached.

The England international has remained the West Midlands club’s preferred defensive target despite the club exploring several alternatives in recent days.

Aston Villa return to Taylor Harwood-Bellis negotiations

The Villans previously made multiple attempts to sign Harwood-Bellis but struggled to reach Southampton’s valuation. However, negotiations have now been revived, with the two clubs understood to be approximately £4 million apart in their respective valuations.

Southampton’s willingness to consider a deal in the £25-30 million range means there is still room for compromise during the closing stages of the window. Harwood-Bellis’s desire to join Aston Villa could also help accelerate negotiations.

The English defender impressed during the 2025/26 Championship campaign and has emerged as Emery’s preferred option to reinforce a backline that lost Ezri Konsa earlier this summer.

Ordonez setback forces Villa to reassess

Villa had seemingly found an alternative after reaching an agreement for Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez. The proposed deal would have seen the Ecuador international initially arrive on loan before joining permanently for around £30 million.

However, Crystal Palace moved decisively to hijack the transfer and are now expected to secure Ordonez instead. Villa have subsequently explored other possibilities, including West Ham’s Jean-Clair Todibo. Talks have taken place over the France international, whose future at the London Stadium remains uncertain.

Marseille are also interested in Todibo, making that pursuit potentially complicated. Despite those discussions, Harwood-Bellis remains Villa’s priority and renewed negotiations with Southampton suggest they are prepared to make another attempt to get their preferred target.

This deal suddenly looks much more achievable for Aston Villa but the biggest obstacle has always been Southampton’s valuation rather than convincing Harwood-Bellis, and the player’s desire to move gives Villa a strong foundation for negotiations. A £4 million difference is hardly insurmountable this late in the window, particularly with Southampton now openly prepared to sell for the right price.

Todibo remains an interesting alternative, but if Aston Villa can find a compromise somewhere within Southampton’s £25-30 million range, Harwood-Bellis appears the most likely solution to Emery’s centre-back search.