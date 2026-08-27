Aston Villa begin negotiations to sign Jean-Clair Todibo

Aston Villa have opened talks with West Ham United over a potential move for Jean-Clair Todibo as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his defensive options before the transfer deadline.

The 26-year-old France international has emerged as a serious option after Aston Villa missed out on Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez, although Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis remains their preferred target.

Villa had reached an agreement to sign Ordonez on loan with a future permanent deal worth around £30 million. However, Crystal Palace have since moved ahead in the race and are understood to have secured an agreement for the Ecuadorian. That development has forced Villa to explore alternatives, with Todibo now firmly under consideration.

Aston Villa open Todibo talks

According to TEAMtalk, Villa have spoken directly with West Ham to establish the conditions required for a permanent transfer. Todibo’s future at the London Stadium is increasingly uncertain, with the defender reportedly making clear that he does not want to continue playing under Nuno Espirito Santo.

That situation could provide Villa with an opportunity during the closing stages of the window. The former Barcelona and Nice defender possesses significant top-level experience and would offer Emery a proven option capable of immediately competing for a place in his back line.

Villa are now assessing whether an agreement can be reached with West Ham, although they face competition from Marseille. The Ligue 1 giants have also shown interest in Todibo and continue to monitor developments surrounding his future.

Harwood-Bellis remains Villa’s priority

Despite opening discussions for Todibo, Villa have not abandoned their pursuit of Taylor Harwood-Bellis. The Southampton centre-back remains the club’s first-choice defensive target, with negotiations between the two sides continuing.

There remains a difference between their respective valuations, but talks have not collapsed and Villa retain hope that a compromise can be found. Villa had previously submitted multiple proposals for Harwood-Bellis, with Southampton maintaining a firm position over their asking price.

The Midlands club therefore have two significant avenues available heading into the final days of the market. Missing out on Ordonez is disappointing, but Todibo represents a very credible alternative for Villa.

At 26, he is entering his prime and already possesses experience in both the Premier League and European football. His apparent desire to leave West Ham could also give Villa some leverage. Harwood-Bellis remains the priority, though, and that is the situation to watch. If Southampton refuse to compromise on their valuation, Villa’s talks for Todibo could quickly become much more serious.