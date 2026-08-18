Marseille make move to sign Jean-Clair Todibo

Marseille have made an approach to West Ham United over a potential summer move for Jean-Clair Todibo as the Ligue 1 club explore the possibility of bringing the French defender back to his homeland.

According to Sky Sports, Marseille have contacted West Ham regarding the 26-year-old, with discussions continuing over the conditions required to complete a deal. Todibo’s future has become increasingly uncertain following West Ham’s relegation to the Championship, and a departure before the transfer window closes is now a possibility. Signed from OGC Nice for €39 million last summer, Todibo has largely struggled to impress in a poor Hammers outfit.

Marseille explore loan deal for Todibo

Further reports from Foot Mercato via GFFN suggest Marseille are primarily discussing a loan move because of their current financial limitations. One of the key subjects in negotiations concerns Todibo’s salary and how much of his wages Marseille would be prepared to cover during the proposed loan spell.

The French defender is reportedly interested in making the move and is even prepared to make a financial effort himself to help the clubs reach an agreement. Todibo has previous experience in Ligue 1 after an impressive spell with Nice before moving to West Ham. A return to France could therefore offer him the opportunity to re-establish himself at the highest level following the Hammers’ relegation.

There are further indications that his future lies away from West Ham after he was omitted from the matchday squads against Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup and Burnley in the Championship.

Marseille need to sell first

Despite their interest, Marseille are not yet in a position to immediately complete Todibo’s arrival. The French club are currently concentrating heavily on reducing their squad and completing several departures. Those exits are considered important before Marseille can sanction further additions ahead of the Ligue 1 campaign.

That could make the structure of any agreement with West Ham particularly important, with a loan providing Marseille with considerably more financial flexibility than a permanent transfer. Talks are continuing, however, and Todibo’s willingness to facilitate the move could help negotiations progress.

Todibo’s situation makes him an intriguing opportunity for Marseille. At 26, he should be approaching his peak years, while his previous experience in French football reduces some of the uncertainty surrounding the move. A loan also limits Marseille’s financial exposure, particularly if West Ham agree to contribute towards his wages.

The player’s willingness appears to be there. Marseille must now create enough financial room in their squad to turn their initial approach into an agreement. However, they will face stiff competition for his signature, as recent reports have linked the Frenchman with Juventus and Inter Milan.