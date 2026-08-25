Newcastle United attempting to hijack Aston Villa move for Rafael Leao

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign AC Milan star Rafael Leao and are looking to hijack Aston Villa’s move for the Portuguese international.

Newcastle United have entered the race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao in a late move that threatens Aston Villa’s pursuit of the Portuguese winger. Villa’s pursuit is far from complete, and the Magpies’ late intervention could complicate matters for Unai Emery’s side.

According to TuttoSport via Sport Witness, AC Milan have been open to selling Leao throughout the summer, with the 27-year-old also understood to be keen on leaving San Siro. His situation has attracted interest from clubs in Turkey, although none of the clubs has struck a deal so far.

Aston Villa have now explored the conditions of a potential transfer as they look to strengthen their attack during the final days of the window. The need for attacking reinforcements has become particularly important for Emery, with Ollie Watkins pushing towards a move to Al-Hilal and Morgan Rogers already having departed.

Leao could address Villa’s attacking crisis. His left-side play, pace, ball-carrying, and chance creation would offer Emery a dynamic attacking option. Newcastle, however, could offer a similarly attractive destination, having been weakened in attack.

While they have brought in Bazoumana Toure to help them cope with Anthony Gordon’s departure, Leao could be more of an immediate solution, while the Ivorian might take his time to get used to the pace of the league.

The involvement of Leao’s agent, Jorge Mendes, could prove significant, with the Portuguese businessman reportedly exploring Premier League opportunities for his client. Both Villa and Newcastle now appear on the list of possible destinations.

English clubs could look for an initial loan deal

Interestingly, neither English club may need to commit immediately to a huge permanent transfer. Milan are keen to move Leao on, while his relatively disappointing 2025/26 campaign could encourage potential suitors to seek an initial loan arrangement.

Leao made 31 appearances last season, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists, with just over 1,900 minutes on the pitch. Those numbers were below the levels he had previously established at Milan, making a loan potentially appealing to clubs that want to assess his form before committing to a permanent deal.

Since joining AC Milan from Lille in 2019, Leao has made 291 appearances, registering 80 goals and 65 assists. His overall record demonstrates the attacking quality that remains available if he can rediscover his best form.

Milan, Leao, and Mendes are all pushing towards a separation, while Ruben Amorim has reportedly excluded the forward from his plans. That could create an opportunity for Villa or Newcastle. With the English transfer deadline approaching, Newcastle’s late interest has given Villa another obstacle to overcome in their pursuit of the Portuguese winger.