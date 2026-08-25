Manchester City explore last-gasp move for Marc Guiu

Manchester City may look to sign 20-year-old Spanish striker Marc Guiu from Chelsea in a surprise move this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Marc Guiu is the subject of interest from Manchester City. The Citizens are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old out-of-favour Chelsea prospect.

Per TEAMtalk, Enzo Maresca is a “keen admirer of the Spaniard” and wants to reunite with him at the Etihad. The report suggests that “there is also a belief within the club that the 20-year-old could develop into a successful understudy to Erling Haaland” in the coming years. Meanwhile, Chelsea will demand around £25 million to part ways with him.

How has Marc Guiu fared at Chelsea so far?

Marc Guiu has seen his progress stall since joining Chelsea from Barcelona in July 2024. The Granollers native was an acclaimed signing when he arrived at Stamford Bridge after his impressive cameos for Barcelona in the 2023/24 season. The 20-year-old made his mark in his debut campaign with the West London club and produced a few impressive displays. However, fitness issues plagued him after a bright start.

After Chelsea signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro last summer, the West London club loaned Guiu to Sunderland but recalled him before the summer transfer window closed when Delap picked up a hamstring injury. The Spanish striker managed only 630 minutes of game time in 16 appearances in the 2025/26 season.

What next?

Marc Guiu’s struggles have compelled him to consider his long-term future at Chelsea. The former Barcelona prospect is frustrated with his situation at Stamford Bridge and is ready to call time on his stint with the West London club in the summer transfer window. A move across the Premier League may now be on the cards, with Manchester City keen on signing him.

Manchester City’s interest in the highly-rated Spanish striker makes sense. The Citizens have sanctioned Omar Marmoush’s departure, with the Egyptian international on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur on a loan-to-buy deal. That will leave Erling Haaland as the only specialist striker in Enzo Maresca’s squad.

So, Manchester City must bring in a new understudy to Haaland, with Guiu an option worth considering. His 10 goal contributions in 1,146 minutes of game time for Chelsea demonstrates clear ability. Reuniting under Maresca may unlock consistent opportunities at the Etihad.