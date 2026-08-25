Leeds United in transfer tussle to sign Niko Sigur

Leeds United will look to sign 22-year-old Canadian international Niko Sigur from Hajduk Split this summer.

According to a report by Bosnian outlet Sport Sport, Celtic, Coventry City, Toulouse FC, and Valencia are also interested in Niko Sigur. The Scottish Premiership champions, in particular, are the front-runners to land the 22-year-old Hajduk Split midfielder, though their offer of €3.5 million falls short of the Croatian club’s asking price.

Per Sport Sport, Hajduk Split will demand around €4-5 million to part ways with the promising holding midfielder in the coming days. Meanwhile, apart from Celtic, Valencia’s offer is also on the table for the Balkan outfit to consider, leaving Leeds United with a mountain to climb.

Who is Niko Sigur?

Niko Sigur is the latest promising midfield prospect to rise in prominence at a Croatian club. Born in Burnaby, Canada, the 22-year-old spent his formative years in the country before moving to Europe in February 2022. The youngster has been with Hajduk Split since August 2022, and he has made significant progress since breaking into the first-team squad at the club.

The Canadian international has already made 120 appearances for Hajduk Split thus far while chipping in with five goals and five assists. Meanwhile, Sigur has become a regular for Canada, having accumulated 22 outings for his national team. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Leeds United.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Leeds United’s interest in Niko Sigur is understandable. The Whites have been scourig the market for a versatile midfielder throughout the summer transfer window, as Daniel Farke wants more quality in the central areas. While Farke has several midfielders in his squad, Ao Tanaka has reportedly faced an uncertain future at Elland Road.

Additionally, Sean Longstaff has primarily been a backup player for Leeds United, compelling them to seek a player who can compete with Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach for a place in the starting lineup. Several candidates, including Nelson Deossa, have thus emerged on Leeds United’s wishlist, with Sigur also a viable target.

However, while the Canadian international is an attractive long-term prospect for Leeds United, Celtic and Valencia are clearly ahead of them in the battle for his signature. So, the Whites have an uphill task to sign Sigur as the race to sign him intensifies.